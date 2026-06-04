DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 68.1245 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16514913 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 430024 EQS News ID: 2339576 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 04, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)