DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEG2 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.7744 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33892589 CODE: CEG2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN Sequence No.: 430002 EQS News ID: 2339532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)