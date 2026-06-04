DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2362 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191057976 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 429959 EQS News ID: 2339446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)