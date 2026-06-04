DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA LN) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.5529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5064649 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 430073 EQS News ID: 2339674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)