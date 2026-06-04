DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 425.42 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5466467 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 430086 EQS News ID: 2339700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 04, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)