DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 438.343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3166665 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 430094 EQS News ID: 2339716 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)