DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.9182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4506100 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 430103 EQS News ID: 2339734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)