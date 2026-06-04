DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.1127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5325694 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 430111 EQS News ID: 2339750 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)