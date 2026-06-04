DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.1653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 962428 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 430104 EQS News ID: 2339736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 04, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)