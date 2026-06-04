There are now more than 2 million solar installations in the United Kingdom, according to government data, with total capacity reaching 22.3 GW at the end of April 2026. UK solar deployment is on an upward trajectory with 2.3 GW added in the 12-months to the end of April 2026, representing 11.2% growth in total installed capacity. Deployment data reveal nine of the top ten months on record for solar installations fell within the past 12 months. There were 22,733 solar installations in April 2026, accounting for 107 MW of capacity. This was below the 194 MW of new capacity recorded for April 2025, ...

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