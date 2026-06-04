London Tech Week's flagship AI event will feature 300 speakers, live AI demonstrations, startup pitch competitions, executive training and the National AI Awards

The AI Summit London today revealed the full agenda for its highly anticipated 10th anniversary edition, delivering its most expansive and future-focused programme to date. Taking place 10-11 June at Tobacco Dock as the headline AI event of London Tech Week 2026, the Summit expects more than 5,000 attendees, 300 speakers, 100+ sponsors and exhibitors, and a special executive presentation from Kanishka Narayan, Minister for AI and Online Safety, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, across two days dedicated to the commercial realities and transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

The 10th anniversary has been designed to move the conversation beyond experimentation and into enterprise-wide execution. New in 2026, the programme introduces The AI Impact Arena, delivering focused briefings and live demos, and The Start-Up Investor Village, featuring innovative founder content and rising AI stars. Rounding out the attendee experience will be refreshed conference tracks across 10 stages, immersive training experiences, curated networking initiatives, and innovation-led activations spanning every major industry impacted by AI.

"The scale and breadth of this year's programme reflects just how rapidly artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry and business function," said Rory Crone, Senior Director, Marketing, The AI Summit Series, Informa. "Whether attendees are exploring our new Creative AI track, participating in the AI Skills Accelerator, engaging with industry leaders on the show floor, or building strategic connections through curated networking opportunities, every aspect of the experience is intended to deliver actionable insight and meaningful value."

The AI Summit London 2026 Event Highlights:

Executive Presentation By Minister Kanishka The leading authority of AI sovereignty in the UK, Kanishka Narayan, Minister for AI and Online Safety, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, will offer an update on progress and tone setting for AI policy and innovation.

The leading authority of AI sovereignty in the UK, Kanishka Narayan, Minister for AI and Online Safety, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, will offer an update on progress and tone setting for AI policy and innovation. Evolved Conference Tracks A significantly expanded agenda featuring new tracks focused on enterprise transformation, emerging technologies, responsible AI, industry applications, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, governance, and next-generation innovation.

A significantly expanded agenda featuring new tracks focused on enterprise transformation, emerging technologies, responsible AI, industry applications, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, governance, and next-generation innovation. The AI Skills Accelerator Training Taking place during the pre-conference programme on 9 June, this hands-on learning initiative is designed to bridge the gap between AI ambition and operational implementation. Developed in partnership with General Purpose and London Business School's Data Science AI Initiative, the programme includes dedicated pathways for both technical professionals and senior business leaders.

Taking place during the pre-conference programme on 9 June, this hands-on learning initiative is designed to bridge the gap between AI ambition and operational implementation. Developed in partnership with General Purpose and London Business School's Data Science AI Initiative, the programme includes dedicated pathways for both technical professionals and senior business leaders. The National AI Awards Celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership across the AI ecosystem, the awards programme will honour organisations and individuals driving measurable impact and meaningful advancement throughout the industry.

Celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership across the AI ecosystem, the awards programme will honour organisations and individuals driving measurable impact and meaningful advancement throughout the industry. Challenge Labs Interactive, solution-oriented workshops where cybersecurity, analytics, engineering, and enterprise leaders collaborate to solve practical AI challenges within dynamic, deadline-driven environments.

Interactive, solution-oriented workshops where cybersecurity, analytics, engineering, and enterprise leaders collaborate to solve practical AI challenges within dynamic, deadline-driven environments. The Start-Up Investor Village A dedicated hub spotlighting emerging AI innovators, featuring live pitching competitions, and investment-focused discussions connecting founders with venture capital and enterprise decision-makers.

A dedicated hub spotlighting emerging AI innovators, featuring live pitching competitions, and investment-focused discussions connecting founders with venture capital and enterprise decision-makers. Curated Connections Programme The Summit's hosted buyer event is designed to facilitate high-value, one-to-one meetings between enterprise leaders and vetted AI solution providers through tailored matchmaking experiences.

The Summit's hosted buyer event is designed to facilitate high-value, one-to-one meetings between enterprise leaders and vetted AI solution providers through tailored matchmaking experiences. Future AI Leaders Programme In partnership with the London School of Economics' Department of Statistics, Migrant Leaders, and Oxbridge AI, this forward-looking initiative focuses on developing and spotlighting the next generation of AI talent, innovators, and industry changemakers.

In partnership with the London School of Economics' Department of Statistics, Migrant Leaders, and Oxbridge AI, this forward-looking initiative focuses on developing and spotlighting the next generation of AI talent, innovators, and industry changemakers. Immersive AI Demonstrations and Exhibition Experiences Featuring cutting-edge showcases from global technology leaders, emerging start-ups, and enterprise innovators demonstrating AI applications with real-world commercial impact.

Featuring cutting-edge showcases from global technology leaders, emerging start-ups, and enterprise innovators demonstrating AI applications with real-world commercial impact. Networking at The AI Summit With more than 21 hours of dedicated networking opportunities, attendees will benefit from curated meetups and speed networking sessions within The Networking Lounge, app-matched one-on-one meetings in Connections Corner, and executive roundtables. VIP pass holders can maximise connection with access to the VisionAIres VIP Lounge.

The AI Summit London is made possible by its partners and sponsors, including IBM, Glean, Nebius, DX, Elsewhen, EY, HPE NVIDIA, AWS, Italian Trade Agency, KPMG, LTX, NiCE, Testkube, 1Password, CoreWeave, Make, Red Hat Inc, Tricentis, World Wide Technology, and others.

The event will officially commence with a pre-conference day on 9 June featuring the AI Skills Accelerator Training before opening keynote sessions and exhibition programming begin on 10 June.

The full list of speakers can be found at www.london.theaisummit.com. Delegate passes can be purchased online at www.london.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing, including a VIP All Access pass, the standard Delegate pass and a pass which includes a London Tech Week bundle.

To register for the 2026 show running 10-11 June, visit www.london.theaisummit.com. Interested members of the press and analysts may register here to attend.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT LONDON

The AI Summit London is the UK and Europe's leading event for applied artificial intelligence, bringing together forward-thinking technologists, business leaders and policymakers from around the world to explore how AI is being deployed at scale across enterprise.

Taking place at Tobacco Dock on 10-11 June 2026, the Summit marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of progress in commercial AI. Over two days, the event delivers an immersive experience combining strategic insight, practical use cases and live technology demonstrations, empowering organisations to move confidently from experimentation to real-world impact.

As the flagship AI event of London Tech Week, The AI Summit London provides unparalleled opportunities for AI adopters to connect with peers, partners and innovators, equipping them with the knowledge, tools and relationships needed to accelerate responsible, results-driven AI initiatives.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT SERIES

If you're building, buying or backing AI, The AI Summit Series is where ideas become outcomes. We cut through the buzzwords to spotlight real use cases, live demos and candid playbooks that help you deploy faster, govern smarter and prove ROI with confidence. No hype, just AI that transforms business.

Launched by Informa in 2016, at a time when artificial intelligence events were largely focused on research and academia, The AI Summit Series was the first conference and exhibition dedicated to what AI means in practice for business.

For a decade, the Series has convened senior executives, investors, technology providers and data scientists to share insight, showcase breakthrough solutions and shape the commercial AI ecosystem. Trusted long before the hype, The AI Summit has established itself at the centre of the global AI community.

Today, the Series delivers world-class events across London, New York, Singapore, and Melbourne continuing to set the standard for enterprise-focused, responsible AI worldwide.

For more information, visit www.london.theaisummit.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Suzanne Matulay, Society32 for The AI Summit Series, theaisummitpr@society32.com