In the iconic setting of Palazzo Mezzanotte, in Piazza Affari, Le Fonti Awards celebrate Italian and international excellence. Acting as a sounding board for a certified business-focused community of over 10.5 million people, Le Fonti Awards, now in their XVI edition in 2026, continue their mission of enhancing both corporate and personal brands. More than just an awards ceremony for leading firms in the fields of professional services, consulting and business, the event also represents a unique opportunity for discussion through the Stagira CEO Summit, the C-Level debate platform that fosters connections and outlines future scenarios.

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Over the past months, Le Fonti Awards have highlighted leaders across all industries, with a particular focus on sustainability and innovation. Among them, Alessandro Santoliquido of UniCredit Life Insurance, awarded CEO of the Year in the insurance sector. Concettina Gullì, from Studio Gullì, with offices in Italy, the USA and Dubai, received the Professional of the Year award in Tax Consulting, "for leading a firm that stands as a true catalyst for intelligent solutions, innovation and process transformation." Andre Leung of Aereve was recognized as CEO of the Year in the Innovation Leadership category for AI-powered compliance solutions. Barbara Bonavita, Founder of Studio Bonavita, was named Professional of the Year in Tax Fiscal Consulting. A special mention also went to Renew Storage Energy, awarded Excellence of the Year "for its constant commitment to driving the energy transition and contributing to a greener and cleaner future."

Darya Majidi, Founder and President of the "Associazione Donne 4.0" also recognized among the 100 women changing the world by "D. di Repubblica" and among the 10 women impacting Italy by "Io Donna del Corriere," as well as featured on the cover of Fortune Italia in October 2023 among the 50 Most Powerful Women brought to the stage a special focus on AI and Inclusion.

In addition to gaining maximum national visibility, each winner benefits from significant global media exposure within the investor community across all the cities where the Award is present: New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, London, and many other major international financial hubs. The next event in Milan will take place on June 25, 2026.

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Contacts:

E-mail: press@lefonti.it

https://www.lefontiawards.it