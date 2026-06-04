Lantern Acquires Freyda to Create the First End-to-End Data Assurance Platform for Private Markets

Lantern Limited ("Lantern"), the data assurance platform for private markets, announced today a strategic acquisition, expanded platform capabilities, and key leadership additions to address one of private markets biggest operational challenges: transforming fragmented, disconnected data across multiple sources into trusted, actionable intelligence.

Private markets run on data, yet much of that data remains siloed, trapped in PDFs, and processed through highly manual workflows across both fund managers and investors. While GPs have increasingly modernized how they manage and report fund information internally, LPs still spend billions of dollars each year manually extracting, normalizing, and reconciling data from capital notices, quarterly statements, and other fund documents.

With the acquisition of Freyda Limited ("Freyda"), one of the leading AI document intelligence platforms for institutional Limited Partners and fund administrators, Lantern now delivers an end-to-end solution for private markets data, connecting the full journey from GP-generated reporting to LP-ready intelligence, creating a new standard for trusted, automated data infrastructure in private markets.

"Private markets firms have more visibility than ever before: more systems, more integrations, more dashboards; and yet, someone on the team is still manually checking the numbers before every report goes out. That's not a tooling problem. It's a trust problem. By bringing these companies together, Lantern can now provide an unbroken trusted line of sight from source document to investment decision connecting the full lifecycle of private markets data in a way this industry has never had before." Edward Moore, Founder and CEO of Lantern.

To accelerate this next phase of innovation, Lantern is also expanding its leadership team with industry veterans: Jef Rice, Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Williams, Chief Product Officer, and James Moore, Freyda co-founder. Together, the company's leadership team brings more than 200 years of combined private markets and technology experience, including six founders who have successfully built, scaled, and led category-defining businesses.

As private markets continue to grow in scale and complexity, firms need more than visibility; they need confidence in the data driving every decision. Lantern is building a future where firms can see their data in a different light: connected, trusted, and actionable from source document to investment outcome, so firms can stop manually recreating trust at the end of every reporting cycle and start operating with confidence by design.

Learn more at: lantern.ai/solutions-lp-tpa/

About Lantern

Lantern is the data assurance platform for private markets providing the missing trust and resolution layer that sits alongside your existing stack, continuously validating and verifying every data point so your team can report without manual and laborious checking. Founded by Edward Moore, Founder and former CEO of Aztec Group, Lantern is designed by industry veterans who built and ran the systems private markets depend on. Our team has engineered the platforms, lived the workflows, and reconciled the figures at midnight before a board pack goes out. See your data in a different light: lantern.ai.

About Freyda

Freyda is an AI-powered document intelligence platform built for institutional investors and fund administrators in the alternative investment space. Founded by Danielle Lawrence Sandhu and James Moore, Freyda's award-winning machine learning technology automates the extraction, normalisation, and processing of unstructured financial documents, enabling clients to process data up to 75x faster with significantly greater accuracy. For more information: www.freyda.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604845884/en/

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Media Contacts

Lantern

hello@lantern.ai

Freyda

info@freyda.io