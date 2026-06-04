DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GAGG LN) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.7235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12028383 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LN Sequence No.: 430138 EQS News ID: 2339808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)