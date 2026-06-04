Fieldguide Inc.: Fieldguide and Mercia Partner to Bring Trusted UK Audit Methodology to Industry-Leading Agentic AI

Partnership embeds Mercia's audit methodology within Fieldguide's agentic AI platform, giving UK accounting firms a unified system to deliver higher-quality, more efficient engagements.

SAN FRANCISCO and BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the leader in professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory, today announced a partnership with Mercia , the UK's leading audit methodology and compliance provider, to embed Mercia's audit methodology throughout the Fieldguide platform. The integration enables firms in the UK to leverage trusted content within Fieldguide's industry-leading agentic AI workflows, improving quality, efficiency, and client value.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the UK audit profession, uniting Mercia's authoritative guidance with Fieldguide's intelligent execution to help firms deliver higher-quality work at scale, in full alignment with ISA and the UK Ethical Standards.

"Mercia has spent decades refining our market-leading methodology to enable UK audit firms to work with confidence and compliance. Embedding our methodology within Fieldguide's Agentic platform enables practitioners to apply the trusted methodology they already use to enhance quality, efficiency, and client experience," said Lynn Radose, Product Director at Mercia. "For firms that leverage our methodology, Fieldguide now provides a way to execute on the guidance with the power of agentic AI-reducing manual effort and strengthening quality at every stage of the engagement. We're proud to bring this capability to the firms we serve."

"Firms across the UK are under the same pressure as their peers globally-they need to do more with less, without compromising on quality or compliance," said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. "By embedding Mercia's leading methodology into our platform, we're helping UK firms deliver higher-quality work with more consistency and greater efficiency. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the future of the profession."

Through this integration, Mercia's audit methodology is embedded directly within Fieldguide, giving practitioners a seamless workflow powered by agentic AI without context-switching or external applications. Firms can now leverage out-of-the-box:

Dynamic risk assessments and audit programmes that adapt to engagement context and autonomously complete full workflows. With Mercia's methodology embedded directly in Fieldguide, AI agents interpret the guidance alongside client evidence for faster, higher-quality execution-fully aligned to ISA and UK Ethical Standards.

that adapt to engagement context and autonomously complete full workflows. With Mercia's methodology embedded directly in Fieldguide, AI agents interpret the guidance alongside client evidence for faster, higher-quality execution-fully aligned to ISA and UK Ethical Standards. Automated diagnostics and validation checks that proactively identify inconsistencies or missing evidence, strengthening quality control at every stage of the engagement.

that proactively identify inconsistencies or missing evidence, strengthening quality control at every stage of the engagement. Continuous methodology updates as Mercia publishes new guidance and standards, they are automatically reflected within the platform to keep teams current and compliant.



This unified experience allows UK firms to maintain quality and compliance without additional administrative overhead.

The combination of Mercia's trusted methodology and Fieldguide's agentic AI enables firms to:

Strengthen quality and compliance by aligning every engagement with current ISA standards and UK regulatory requirements.

by aligning every engagement with current ISA standards and UK regulatory requirements. Increase capacity and efficiency through intelligent automation of repeatable steps across the audit lifecycle.

through intelligent automation of repeatable steps across the audit lifecycle. Elevate practitioner expertise by focusing human effort on analysis and client value, not administrative tasks.



Amid evolving standards, rising client expectations, and resource pressures facing UK audit firms, Mercia and Fieldguide are redefining how firms scale quality and trust. The partnership advances the profession toward a future where people and intelligent systems collaborate seamlessly, enabling firms to lead with greater confidence, consistency, and care.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead. As the first audit and advisory platform to earn AIUC-1 certification for agentic AI and ISO 42001 certified, Fieldguide is committed to the highest standards of AI governance, security, and trust.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

About Mercia

Mercia Group Ltd is a leading provider of training, compliance and marketing services for accountants and tax professionals across the UK and Ireland. For over 30 years, Mercia has supported accountancy practices of all sizes, from sole practitioners to multinational networks, with practical, trusted expertise that helps firms stay compliant, develop their people, and grow their business.

Mercia's comprehensive offering spans CPD training delivered face to face, live streamed and on demand; compliance support including file reviews, audit methodology, anti-money laundering guidance and specialist manuals; and a suite of marketing products designed specifically for accountancy firms, including client communications, digital marketing and websites.

Trusted by some of the UK's most respected accountancy practices, Mercia Group is headquartered in Enderby, Leicester, and also operates in the Republic of Ireland.

For more information, visit www.mercia-group.com or call 0330 058 7141.

Mercia Media Relations

Ruth Williams

ruth.williams@wilmingtonplc.com