India's Ministry of Finance has extended the countervailing duty (CVD) on solar glass imports from Malaysia for another five years. The move follows a recommendation from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which in its review found that removing the duty could lead to the continuation or recurrence of subsidized imports and material injury to domestic manufacturers. The duties apply to textured toughened (tempered) solar glass with a minimum of 90.5% light transmission, thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm (including tolerance of 0.2 mm), and at least one dimension greater than 1,500 ...

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