A research team from India has developed an agrivoltaic insect net house (AVINH) that combines solar power generation with protected cultivation of peppers. The team constructed two types of AVINH structures, then conducted microclimate, statistical, and economic analyses, as well as a land equivalent ratio (LER) determination. "AVINH offers several environmental advantages, including lowering carbon emissions, reducing the need for pesticides, and decreasing soil erosion and evaporation while providing farmers with a guaranteed income," the research team said. "To assess this technology under ...

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