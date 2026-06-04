Sportradar AG: Sportradar Nets Official Wimbledon Tennis Data and AV Betting Rights Deal

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced a multi-year extension of its data and audiovisual (AV) betting rights agreement for The Championships, Wimbledon. The rights were originally secured as part of the company's acquisition of IMG ARENA in 2025.

The multi-year renewal of the agreement beyond 2026 with the All England Club, which stages Wimbledon, continues Sportradar's exclusive global distribution of official data and AV betting rights. The agreement covers both The Championships main draw and the Qualifying Competition.

The extension of the Wimbledon partnership secures Sportradar's leading global tennis offering, including three of the four Grand Slams - Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open - alongside comprehensive ATP and UTR coverage. In total, Sportradar delivers more than 40,000 tennis matches annually to its global client base.

Sportradar is uniquely positioned to maximize the value of Wimbledon rights through its global distribution network, advanced data capabilities, proprietary technology and its broad product suite. The extension enables deeper integration of official data into innovative betting and fan engagement products, such as expanded micro betting and player markets powered by the company's real-time odds to further enhance in-play engagement.

Moritz Gloeckler, EVP Rights and Strategic Projects Sportradar, said: "The Championships is one of the most iconic properties in global sport. Working exclusively with the All England Club allows us to bring the most accurate, real-time data from Wimbledon into the global betting ecosystem, and to the integrity services we will also provide. By integrating advanced live markets and micro betting capabilities, we're enabling our partners to deliver more immersive engagement throughout every point, game and set."

Paul Davies, Associate Director, Broadcast, Production & Media Rights at the All England Club, added: "We are pleased to extend our relationship with Sportradar and establish our first direct agreement for the distribution of Wimbledon's official data and audiovisual betting rights. Ensuring that accurate, official data from The Championships is delivered globally is important for protecting the integrity of our event while supporting innovation in how fans engage with the sport."

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com.

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Sandra Lee sandra.lee@sportradar.com

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Jim Bombassei j.bombassei@sportradar.com