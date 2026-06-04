SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Orange Inc ("Orange") and Huaxia USA Corp. ("Huaxia") were formed by Silicon Valley-based veteran inventor Darwin Hu, together with MAS Capital this week, to commercialize AI XR (Extended Reality) Glasses powered by Terahertz (THz)-based 6G technology. Orange has retained Winston Taylor LLP as its SEC counsel and MAS Capital as its exclusive financial advisor in connection with a potential initial public offering. XR is an umbrella term for immersive technologies, including VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality) and MR (Mixed Reality)."We are pleased to provide seed and bridge capital to Orange and Huaxia in connection with capital raising activities. With the experience of Winston Taylor and MAS Capital, we look forward to working with Orange on its potential public company aspirations," said Aaron Tsai, Founder and Chief Capitalist of MAS Capital."We are working to develop 200-inch full color, AI XR eyeglasses with estimated weight of less than 35gram and a target retail price of $129. Belon Technology, an integration company in Shenzhen led by Tsinghua University alumni that we plan to work with, has existing AI glasses, using WiFi solution. We plan to introduce AI XR eyeglasses with Huaxia's ultra high-speed 6G transceiver, which we believe has potential applications in healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate and entertainment," said Leif Tang, Co-Founder of Orange and Vice President of MAS Capital in Taipei.About Darwin HuDarwin Hu has over 30 years of experience in business and product development in the technology sector, including work with various technology companies. He has filed numerous patents worldwide in areas including CMOS sensor, high resolution & speed scanner, MFP, LED backlighting, LCoS microdisplay, Meta-surface planar lens, optics and laser projection display. Innovation on LCoS, SLM holographic display, Terahertz (THz) transceiver, laser light and waveguide for light weight and AR/VR smart glasses solution.About MAS CapitalSince 1995 MAS Capital provides financial advisory services, direct investments and incubations to deep tech companies in North America and Greater China. MAS Capital's advisory services include pre-IPO capital raise, Nasdaq and HKEX IPO, post-IPO capital raise, M&A and global expansion strategy. MAS Capital is a US investment bank with its Asian affiliate HQ based in Shanghai.About Winston TaylorWinston Taylor is a transatlantic law firm built for the businesses, people, and markets driving capital and innovation. The firm is present in the major commercial centers that matter to global clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. With a team of over 1,400 lawyers, Winston Taylor brings deep experience in Major Litigation, Critical Transactions, Strategic IP, and Private Wealth; and four focus sectors: Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Financial Services, and Projects, Energy & Infrastructure. Whatever the challenge, Winston Taylor is in the room with its clients, shoulder to shoulder in the everyday moments, and the ones that change everything.Please visit winstontaylor.com for additional information about our services, our experience, and the sectors we serve.Important NoticeForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including with respect to product development, technological capabilities, and potential capital raising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous factors, including the risks that the Company may not be able to develop its products as planned, that technologies may not perform as expected, that market conditions may change, and that regulatory approvals may not be obtained. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.ContactsContact: hudarwin@gmail.comPatent Website: https://patents.justia.com/inventor/darwin-huAcademia Website: https://independent.academia.edu/HuDarwinContact: jennifer@mascapital.comWebsite: www.mascapital.comContact: Mike BlankenshipManaging Partner, Houston & Co-Chair, Capital Markets PracticeEmail: mblankenship@winstontaylor.com

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