Record influx of over 40,000 applications in a year drives a highly competitive 1.4% candidate acceptance rate, placing eDreams ODIGEO within an elite tier of global technology employers.

Selection rate surpasses world-class institutional benchmarks renowned for extreme selectivity, cementing eDO's position as a premier destination for top-tier global talent.

Global tech hubs act as a high-performance engine to support the next phase of Prime subscription growth toward 13 million members.

Prestigious accolades from LinkedIn and Forbes solidify eDreams ODIGEO's position as a top tech employer of choice.

eDreams ODIGEO (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription platform, ('eDO' for short) today announced that its latest talent acquisition data shows a candidate acceptance rate of just 1.4%.

Over the past year, the business selected 400 individuals from nearly 29,000 formal candidate profiles processed during its recruitment cycle. This acceptance rate firmly positions eDreams ODIGEO within an elite tier of technology employers often described as the '1% Club'. This tier of global digital innovators, which is widely thought to include technology leaders such as Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft, is defined by extreme selectivity and high talent gravity.

When measured against the absolute volume of over 40,000 total applications received, eDO's final selection rate drops to just 0.98%. This level surpasses traditional institutional benchmarks renowned for extreme entry selectivity, such as Harvard University, which reported a 4.2% admission rate for its latest class1. This high-density talent environment ensures that every integrated professional works alongside the brightest minds in the digital economy.

Why top-tier talent choose the platform

The appeal of eDreams ODIGEO among top-tier tech talent is driven by its position as an established artificial intelligence pioneer. eDO has operated an AI-first platform since 2014, providing engineers with an infrastructure operating at massive scale. The technical ecosystem handles over 100 million daily user searches and generates more than 6 billion daily online AI predictions. Tech teams work with an advanced data mesh that ingests more than 100 terabytes of data daily.

Technology professionals are increasingly drawn to eDO to contribute to the next phase of the Prime model, the world's first travel subscription platform, which is tracking toward an ambitious multi-year strategic target of more than 13 million subscribers by March 2030.

Teams at eDO manage a high-velocity environment where 100% of all new code in advanced teams is now AI-generated under human command and design, allowing for increased resourcing of high-value initiatives. This strategic shift, powered by Agentic AI, has delivered a 47% year-on-year increase in engineering productivity, enabling technical talent to lead the most complex value-creation projects of the business. To ensure professionals are prepared to shape the future of travel, the Company also doubled its investment in training to 99,335 hours, up from 48,933 hours, with a strong emphasis on AI upskilling. Demographics show that millennials and younger generations make up 88% of the team.

Global tech hubs driving subscription scaling

The European tech hubs of the company, including Barcelona, Madrid, Porto, and Milan, play a central role in scaling the Prime subscription model. From these centres, teams contribute to the development of core technologies powering the platform, including AI-driven personalisation models for travellers.

A strong focus on employee wellbeing and career development has simultaneously resulted in notably positive retention outcomes. In the fiscal year 2026, the voluntary turnover rate decreased by 14%, marking a significant achievement in the highly mobile tech sector. This stability is reinforced by an average employee tenure growing by 6% in the past year. The standing of eDO as a premier employer is further reinforced by consistent external recognition, including its ranking as a Top Company to Work For in Spain by LinkedIn (2025, 2026) and its repeated inclusion in the Forbes Best Companies to Work For list (2022-2026).

Lindsay Auty, Chief People Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Our latest talent acquisition data is testament to eDO's evolution into a global tech powerhouse. We are no longer just competing within the travel sector; we are rivaling the world's most prestigious tech brands for the top tier of talent. By selecting the most brilliant minds to work on our AI-powered ecosystem, we are ensuring that the execution of our 2030 Prime roadmap is supported by a team of unparalleled caliber."

1 Harvard Admission Statistics

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