Biolog, Inc.: Biolog Expands Service Lab Footprint and Eliminates Barriers Between Clients and Microbial Insights

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Biolog, Inc., a trusted leader in microbial identification and characterization, today announced the opening of a new Biolog Service Lab location on the West Coast, in Hayward, California. This expansion goes beyond increasing capacity; by co-locating the new lab with their R&D and instrument manufacturing teams, Biolog is creating a hub for innovation to continuously evolve their fast-growing microbial services.

With Lab Service facilities now operating on both the East and West Coasts, Biolog significantly reduces shipping time and costs for clients. This expansion enables faster turnaround times, greater flexibility for clients in regulated and quality-critical industries, and the space needed to develop innovative new microbiology services.

The new Hayward facility is backed by the same ISO 17025 accreditation as Biolog's long-established Newark, Delaware laboratory so clients can expect the same rigorous quality standards for all samples processed, including compliant results from bacterial and fungal sequencing.

To further enhance the customer experience, Biolog has also introduced a new web-based portal, available at biolog.com, that streamlines the entire service workflow. The portal automates sample submission, helps clients determine their optimal lab location, enables real-time sample tracking, and delivers results faster.

Biolog's expansion brings local expertise closer to customers. With technical experts available on both coasts, clients benefit from the decades of microbial science experience and direct access to trusted specialists who can support testing decisions, data interpretation, and regulatory needs.

"Opening our West Coast Service Lab is about more than expanding our footprint; we're removing barriers between our clients and the insights they need," said Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog. "With accredited labs on both coasts and deep microbial expertise, we're building a tailored service model that is faster, more accessible, and designed to scale with our customers' growing needs."

The Hayward Service Lab facility is fully operational and will be accepting samples as of June 8. To learn more about testing services offered, request a quote, or explore Biolog's comprehensive microbiology portfolio, please visit www.biolog.com.

About Biolog

Biolog has the tools, services, and support to provide comprehensive cellular characterization and multi-omic identification for thousands of bacteria, yeast, and fungal species. Our products enable the growth and phenotypic profiling of microbial and mammalian cells for a wide range of applications, including pre-reduced media and gloveless chambers that support culturing organisms under strictly anaerobic conditions. Learn more at biolog.com.

Biolog Contact:

John Proctor, Ph.D.

CCO

jproctor@biolog.com

SOURCE: Biolog, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biolog-expands-service-lab-footprint-and-eliminates-barriers-between-clients-and-micr-1172831