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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening: Strong result and continued investments for growth in the first four-month period of 2026

Lantmännen's operating income for the first four months of 2026, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to MSEK 552, which was higher than the previous year's result of MSEK 362 for the same period. All divisions delivered higher operating income than in the first four months of 2025. Net sales amounted to MSEK 20,352 (19,679), an increase of 3.4 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

As of February 1, 2026, the Swecon Division is no longer part of Lantmännen. In accordance with IFRS 5, Lantmännen classifies the Division as a discontinued operation. The amounts and key figures presented refer to Lantmännen's continuing operations, excluding the Swecon Division.

"Lantmännen starts the year on a strong note, with positive development across all divisions despite growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In the Agriculture Division, the improvements in Agriculture Finland and Lantmännen Machinery are particularly encouraging, and in the Energy Division higher ethanol prices contributed to earnings growth within Lantmännen Biorefineries. We also continue to pursue acquisitions to build new earnings contributions following the divestment of Swecon," says Magnus Kagevik, Lantmännen's Group President and CEO.

The figures below refer to operating income adjusted for items affecting comparability. Results from the first four-month period of the previous year are shown in parentheses.

The Agriculture Division's result amounted to MSEK 168 (73). All businesses in Agriculture Sweden developed positively, also attributable to the strong 2025 harvest. Agriculture Finland reported an improvement compared with its negative result for the first four months last year. Lantmännen Machinery's improved result was primarily driven by positive development in the workshop business.

The Energy Division's result amounted to MSEK 140 (97). The increase is mainly attributable to the improved result for Lantmännen Biorefineries, with a positive contribution from higher ethanol prices. Lantmännen Aspen continued to develop positively and delivered a strong result.

The Food Division's result amounted to MSEK 237 (228). The improvement is primarily attributable to Scan Sverige, which is explained by increased sales, efficient production and the acquisition of Lindvalls Chark in May 2025.

The Real Estate Division's result amounted to MSEK 119 (108). All parts of the business continued to develop steadily, and the improved result was partly attributable to better earnings in the external rental operations.

"Lantmännen has a strong financial position and continues to develop well in an increasingly uncertain environment. Through investments for profitable growth across Lantmännen's entire value chain, we are also creating new opportunities for Swedish farming and contributing to a competitive, sustainable and resilient Swedish food production system," says Magnus Kagevik, Lantmännen's Group President and CEO.

Please find the interim report attached, or at https://www.lantmannen.com/about-lantmannen/financial-information/.


For more information, please contact:

Lantmännen Press Office
Phone: +46 10 556 88 00
E-mail: press@lantmannen.com


This information is information that Lantmännen ek för is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the above contact persons for publication at 08:00 CEST on June 4, 2026.


About Lantmännen
About Lantmännen: Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 17,000 Swedish farmers, Lantmännen has more than 10,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 60 billion. With grain at the heart of the operations, Lantmännen refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of Lantmännen's best-known food brands are AXA, Kungsörnen, Scan, GoGreen, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. The company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. By engaging in research, development and operations throughout the value chain, Lantmännen takes responsibility from field to fork. For more information: www.lantmannen.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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