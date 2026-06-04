How does the fragmented utility-scale solar supply chain impact developers and EPCs? Vyhanek: The economics of utility-scale solar have always depended on execution - getting the right equipment to the right place at the right time, then keeping systems running at full capacity. But as utility-scale solar projects grow larger and more complex, managing multiple suppliers for trackers, transformers, eBOS, and inspection programs creates more handoffs, greater risk, and more time spent on logistics rather than performance. What's driving GameChange Energy's recent expansions? Vyhanek: GameChange ...

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