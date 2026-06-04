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WKN: A1W61X | ISIN: US50187T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: LG1
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 16:07
42,330 Euro
+3,75 % +1,530
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LGI HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LGI HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,49041,29012:25
40,49041,29012:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 00:18 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2026 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 498 homes in May 2026, which includes the closing of 24 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. This represents a 19.7% increase compared to 416 homes closed in May 2025.

As of May 31, 2026, the Company had 150 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.