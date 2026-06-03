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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 11:36
146,50 Euro
-4,87 % -7,50
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145,50146,3012:26
145,50146,4512:21
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $882.9M, up 16% Year Over Year
Subscription Revenues of $730.2M, up 15% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2026.

"Our rapid progress with Veeva AI sets the foundation as we enter the next chapter of our industry cloud," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We are moving from an industry-specific application company to an industry-specific application and AI agent company. This is a major transformation for Veeva and the industry that will help our customers bring the right medicines to patients faster."

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter were $882.9 million, up from $759.0 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription revenues for the first quarter were $730.2 million, up from $634.8 million one year ago, an increase of 15% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income:(1) First quarter operating income was $273.1 million, compared to $233.7 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $395.4 million, compared to $349.9 million one year ago, an increase of 13% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income:(1) First quarter net income was $260.9 million, compared to $228.2 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $371.1 million, compared to $327.8 million one year ago, an increase of 13% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:(1) For the first quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.57, compared to $1.37 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $2.24, compared to $1.97 one year ago.

"Our first quarter results exceeded guidance on all metrics, reflecting another quarter of broad-based growth and profitability," said CFO Brian Van Wagener. "We're pleased with the raised fiscal 2027 guidance and energized by the large and growing opportunity ahead."

Recent Highlights:

  • Advancing Industry AI with Rapid Progress Across Veeva AI - Veeva significantly advanced its industry AI strategy this quarter. Ostro, acquired in March, is delivering compliant, conversational AI for more than 50 brands. Vault AI is on track to expand to all Vault applications in August. Veeva Falcon, the new platform delivering agentic labor for clinical, regulatory, and safety, is planned for early adopter release in November.
  • Leading the Industry with Agentic Commercial - At Commercial Summit in May, Veeva shared its vision for Agentic Commercial, leveraging AI to help biopharmas bring the right medicines to more patients. With capabilities like the Agentic Call Report in Vault CRM and Ostro's conversational AI on brand websites, biopharmas can now generate and act on Commercial Evidence. In Vault CRM, the industry's fastest path to Agentic CRM success, Veeva added 27 new Vault CRM customers in the quarter and now has more than 150 customers live.
  • Bringing Agentic Labor to Veeva Development Cloud - Veeva expanded its leadership with multiple enterprise biopharma wins across clinical, regulatory, and safety. Additionally, Veeva showcased its AI strategy at the recent European R&D and Quality Summit in Copenhagen, generating strong customer interest in Vault AI and Veeva Falcon to drive productivity and speed in drug development.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2026 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $902 and $905 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $392 and $395 million.(2)
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $2.21 and $2.22.(2)

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $3,635 and $3,645 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,610 million.(2)
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $9.05.(2)

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, June 3, 2026, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva Systems Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/423437130?pwd=ckfYa8Xa

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com


___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the second fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2026 or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with cloud software, AI, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of June 3, 2026, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, availability, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, developments that impact the life sciences industry (including regulatory, funding, or policy changes), general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including changes in trade policy or practices, inflationary pressures, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical conflicts), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 13 and 14 in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2026 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Contact:

Gunnar Hansen


Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.


Veeva Systems Inc.

267-460-5839


781-366-7617

[email protected]


[email protected]

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


April 30,
2026


January 31,
2026

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,896,580


$ 1,421,233

Short-term investments

5,416,139


5,139,581

Accounts receivable, net

568,020


1,259,737

Unbilled accounts receivable

59,752


50,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

122,770


126,470

Total current assets

8,063,261


7,997,630

Property and equipment, net

73,484


70,261

Deferred costs, net

28,686


29,961

Lease right-of-use assets

82,060


75,626

Goodwill

488,161


439,877

Intangible assets, net

55,508


30,314

Deferred income taxes

272,665


273,417

Other long-term assets

65,733


62,257

Total assets

$ 9,129,558


$ 8,979,343





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 40,657


$ 37,644

Accrued compensation and benefits

52,572


45,857

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

50,974


45,885

Income tax payable

67,897


6,698

Deferred revenue

1,476,539


1,488,819

Lease liabilities

13,131


12,153

Total current liabilities

1,701,770


1,637,056

Deferred income taxes

1,148


558

Long-term lease liabilities

89,936


83,706

Other long-term liabilities

32,350


43,271

Total liabilities

1,825,204


1,764,591

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,699,707


2,843,089

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(19,792)


8,160

Retained earnings

4,624,437


4,363,501

Total stockholders' equity

7,304,354


7,214,752

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,129,558


$ 8,979,343

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended April 30,


2026


2025

Revenues:




Subscription(3)

$ 730,175


$ 634,768

Professional services and other(4)

152,773


124,275

Total revenues

882,948


759,043

Cost of revenues(5):




Cost of subscription

99,103


78,346

Cost of professional services and other

121,821


95,478

Total cost of revenues

220,924


173,824

Gross profit

662,024


585,219

Operating expenses(5):




Research and development

208,323


184,033

Sales and marketing

111,117


98,628

General and administrative

69,472


68,826

Total operating expenses

388,912


351,487

Operating income

273,112


233,732

Other income, net

74,418


65,089

Income before income taxes

347,530


298,821

Income tax provision

86,594


70,631

Net income

$ 260,936


$ 228,190

Net income per share:




Basic

$ 1.60


$ 1.40

Diluted

$ 1.57


$ 1.37

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:




Basic

163,345


162,749

Diluted

165,989


166,229

Other comprehensive income:




Net change in unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments

$ (27,451)


$ 17,367

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss

(501)


(38)

Comprehensive income

$ 232,984


$ 245,519





(3) Includes subscription revenues from the following product areas:




Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 337,866


$ 305,411

Veeva R&D and Quality Solutions

392,309


329,357

Total subscription

$ 730,175


$ 634,768





(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:




Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 57,573


$ 46,567

Veeva R&D and Quality Solutions

95,200


77,708

Total professional services and other

$ 152,773


$ 124,275





(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:




Cost of revenues:




Cost of subscription

$ 1,761


$ 1,715

Cost of professional services and other

14,151


12,769

Research and development

51,563


47,949

Sales and marketing

24,594


22,321

General and administrative

27,190


27,456

Total stock-based compensation

$ 119,259


$ 112,210

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended April 30,



2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$ 260,936


$ 228,190

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


11,587


9,822

Reduction of lease right-of-use assets


3,279


3,265

Accretion of discount on short-term investments


(1,788)


(2,509)

Stock-based compensation


119,259


112,210

Amortization of deferred costs


4,900


4,043

Deferred income taxes


14,337


(27,418)

Other, net


(1,777)


4,327

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


696,614


522,686

Unbilled accounts receivable


(9,143)


(7,672)

Deferred costs


(3,625)


(4,055)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets


(7,984)


(4,501)

Accounts payable


4,473


7,743

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


8,923


(8,720)

Income tax payable


61,199


82,345

Deferred revenue


(32,963)


(41,361)

Lease liabilities


(2,460)


(2,543)

Other long-term liabilities


1,349


1,306

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,127,116


877,158

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of short-term investments


(982,315)


(667,100)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments


670,835


620,903

Long-term assets


(1,751)


(5,910)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(75,480)


-

Net cash used in investing activities


(388,711)


(52,107)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of common stock options


2,939


40,605

Repurchases of common stock


(226,947)


-

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards


(38,518)


(20,225)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(262,526)


20,380

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(532)


766

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


475,347


846,197

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,423,412


1,120,963

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$ 1,898,759


$ 1,967,160






Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:





Excess tax (deficiency) benefit from employee stock plans


$ (4,092)


$ 2,579

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Excess tax benefit (deficiency). Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits (deficiencies) when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits (deficiencies), Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.
  • Litigation settlement-related charges. We exclude certain costs related to litigation settlements, including outcome-based payments to the law firms that represented us, because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.
  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:


Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended April 30,


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis

$ 1,127,116


$ 877,158

Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from employee stock plans

4,092


(2,579)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis

$ 1,131,208


$ 874,579

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (388,711)


$ (52,107)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (262,526)


$ 20,380





Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended April 30,


2026


2025

Cost of subscription revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 99,103


$ 78,346

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,761)


(1,715)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(674)


(1,012)

Cost of subscription revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 96,668


$ 75,619





Gross margin on subscription revenues on a GAAP basis

86.4 %


87.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense

0.2


0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2


0.1

Gross margin on subscription revenues on a non-GAAP basis

86.8 %


88.1 %





Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 121,821


$ 95,478

Stock-based compensation expense

(14,151)


(12,769)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


(134)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 107,670


$ 82,575





Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

20.3 %


23.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense

9.2


10.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

29.5 %


33.6 %





Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 662,024


$ 585,219

Stock-based compensation expense

15,912


14,484

Amortization of purchased intangibles

674


1,146

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$ 678,610


$ 600,849





Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

75.0 %


77.1 %

Stock-based compensation expense

1.8


1.9

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

76.9 %


79.2 %





Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$ 208,323


$ 184,033

Stock-based compensation expense

(51,563)


(47,949)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 156,760


$ 136,084






Three months ended April 30,


2026


2025





Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$ 111,117


$ 98,628

Stock-based compensation expense

(24,594)


(22,321)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,331)


(2,795)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 84,192


$ 73,512





General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$ 69,472


$ 68,826

Stock-based compensation expense

(27,190)


(27,456)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 42,282


$ 41,370





Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$ 388,912


$ 351,487

Stock-based compensation expense

(103,347)


(97,726)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,331)


(2,795)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 283,234


$ 250,966





Operating income on a GAAP basis

$ 273,112


$ 233,732

Stock-based compensation expense

119,259


112,210

Amortization of purchased intangibles

3,005


3,941

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 395,376


$ 349,883





Operating margin on a GAAP basis

30.9 %


30.8 %

Stock-based compensation expense

13.5


14.8

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.4


0.5

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

44.8 %


46.1 %





Net income on a GAAP basis

$ 260,936


$ 228,190

Stock-based compensation expense

119,259


112,210

Amortization of purchased intangibles

3,005


3,941

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(12,063)


(16,513)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 371,137


$ 327,828





Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$ 1.57


$ 1.37

Stock-based compensation expense

0.72


0.68

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.02


0.02

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(0.07)


(0.10)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$ 2.24


$ 1.97

________________________

(6)

For the three months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems

© 2026 PR Newswire
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