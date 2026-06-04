The European Commission has unveiled a strategic roadmap for digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) in energy, as part of a wider tech sovereignty package. The roadmap sets out how AI and other digital solutions can ensure the sustainable integration of digital infrastructure in the bloc's energy system, while also making the system more efficient. In a statement available on its website, the commission says the roadmap will tackle cybersecurity concerns by undertaking a risk assessment of solar and wind installations. "Solar and wind power generation digital infrastructure are emerging ...

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