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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 11:36 Uhr
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HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI Unveil Breakthrough Display Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI made a joint appearance at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Win Beyond the Frame," showcasing a new lineup of display innovations at Booth N0126, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The three brands introduced world-first technologies and flagship products designed for professional creation, competitive gaming and hybrid productivity, drawing strong attention from global industry visitors, esports players and channel partners on the opening day.

HKC highlighted its next-generation visual leadership with the debut of the Shield C83U60, the world's first 83.4-inch 12K ultra-wide curved monitor. Featuring 11520×2160 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and R1000 curvature, the display eliminates the visual gaps of multi-screen setups and delivers an immersive panoramic experience for simulation gaming, racing, FPS titles, content creation and financial multitasking. HKC also presented the world's first 31.4-inch and 27-inch RGB-MiniLED monitors, Apex 32U165VD and Apex 27U165D, bringing independent RGB light and color control for higher color purity and premium HDR performance. Additional highlights included the Shield 27H180 5K AI monitor and Apex 27U240B 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor.

ANTGAMER made its global debut of the ANT25ASF, the world's first native 1000Hz FAST-TN esports gaming monitor. With FHD resolution and a 0.8ms GTG response time, the model delivers ultra-smooth, low-latency visuals for competitive players. The brand also showcased ANT257PF, a 750Hz model now shipping globally, alongside ANT275PQ Ultra with QHD 540Hz / HD 1080Hz dual-mode switching and ANT275ZQE powered by fourth-generation Tandem WOLED technology.

KOORUI focused on hybrid work and entertainment scenarios. Its S2741LM 4K Mini LED dual-mode monitor features 1,152 local dimming zones, VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and seamless switching between 4K 160Hz creation mode and FHD 320Hz gaming mode. KOORUI also introduced the 49-inch S4941XO 32:9 QD-OLED ultra-wide monitor with 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR True Black 400, 90W USB-C and KVM support.

"Win Beyond the Frame" captures the shared vision of HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI: to shatter limits and enrich visual life for users worldwide.

Website:

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

https://koorui.com/

http://www.antgamer.net/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994951/2026_06_04_161016_319.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hkc-antgamer-and-koorui-unveil-breakthrough-display-innovations-at-computex-2026-302791425.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.