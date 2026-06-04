realdrseattle Marketing: What is a Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon?

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / As cosmetic surgery grows in demand, so does the public's confusion about who is actually qualified to perform it. Titles like "cosmetic surgeon" and "plastic surgeon" get used loosely, and the differences between credentials can be hard to parse. At realdrseattle inc., we believe patients deserve a clear answer. This piece breaks down what it actually means to earn board certification in cosmetic surgery through the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), and why that distinction matters when choosing a surgeon.

A Credential Built on Years of Surgical Training

Board certification in cosmetic surgery is not a title a physician self-assigns. It is the result of a defined, multi-year pathway that starts long before a surgeon ever enters cosmetic fellowship training.

Candidates must first complete a residency in an approved surgical specialty and achieve board certification in that field. Recognized qualifying specialties include plastic surgery, general surgery, OB/GYN, oral and maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, and others. Only after completing that primary training can a surgeon apply for a full-time cosmetic surgery fellowship, which lasts at least one year and requires performing a minimum of 300 individual cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, and body. For context, the recommended minimum for plastic surgery residencies is 150 cases. The average ABCS fellow completes 687 procedures before sitting for boards.

Fellowship programs must be certified by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, affiliated with an accredited hospital or surgical center, and conducted full-time. Fellows may not maintain a concurrent private practice during training.

Upon completing fellowship, surgeons must pass a rigorous two-part written and oral examination administered by the ABCS before they can claim board certification. Dr. Brian Sistare, a board certified cosmetic surgeon, describes what that process looks like from the inside:

"A board certified cosmetic surgeon is a physician who has completed rigorous additional training and successfully passed comprehensive written and oral examinations administered by a specialty board dedicated specifically to cosmetic surgery. This certification requires documented surgical experience, peer review of case logs, and ongoing continuing education to maintain. It is a credential earned not by performing cosmetic procedures occasionally, but by dedicating an entire career to them." - Dr. Brian Sistare, Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon

Why the Multi-Specialty Model Is a Strength

One feature of the ABCS certification model that often goes unrecognized is that fellows enter cosmetic surgery training from a range of surgical disciplines, including general surgery, ENT, OB/GYN, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and plastic surgery. This is by design.

Rather than narrowing the field to a single training pipeline, the ABCS brings together surgeons with different technical foundations and unifies them through a comprehensive, cosmetic-focused curriculum. Dr. Rana Akkary explains why that breadth works in patients' favor:

"This training model is uniquely inclusive, bringing together surgeons from multiple specialties that perform cosmetic surgery, which creates a broader and richer educational experience with diverse surgical perspectives and techniques. Through this comprehensive fellowship training, cosmetic surgeons develop advanced expertise in facial, breast, and body aesthetic procedures while maintaining a strong commitment to patient safety, surgical excellence, and natural results." - Dr. Rana Akkary, Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon

Setting the Record Straight on Titles

There is an ongoing argument in some corners of the medical community between board certified plastic surgeons and board certified cosmetic surgeons. This argument misses a critical distinction: board certification in plastic surgery confirms training in plastic and reconstructive procedures. It does not confirm dedicated training in cosmetic surgery specifically, and it says nothing about whether a surgeon's daily practice is focused there.

The ABCS credential exists precisely because cosmetic surgery requires its own focused pathway. A surgeon who completes the ABCS process has not simply added cosmetic procedures to an existing practice. They have spent a full additional year training exclusively in cosmetics, documented hundreds of cases, submitted those cases for peer review, and passed a comprehensive two-part examination. That is a primary credential, not a supplementary one.

Dr. Richard Lombardo addresses the title issue directly:

"Some doctors and organizations suggest that any licensed physician can use the title 'Cosmetic Surgeon,' but a Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon can only claim that credentialing if they have completed a Fellowship year and successfully passed the two-part exams given by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Essentially, an already trained surgeon spends an extra year to specialize in cosmetic surgery and then passes rigorous exams to prove their knowledge of procedures, care, and safety standards." - Dr. Richard Lombardo, Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon

What Patients are Actually Choosing

When a patient selects an elective cosmetic procedure, they are choosing a surgeon they trust with their appearance, their safety, and their wellbeing. Board certification gives patients a concrete, verifiable standard to rely on. It means the surgeon in front of them has been formally trained in cosmetic surgery specifically, not just adjacent to it, and continues to meet evolving standards through ongoing education requirements.

That standard matters more than many patients realize. There is currently no minimum legal requirement for any licensed MD to perform cosmetic surgery. The credential is what separates a surgeon who has proven their training from one who simply decided to offer cosmetic procedures. Dr. Tony Yune, a triple board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, puts it plainly:

"There is no current minimum legal requirement for any MD to perform cosmetic surgery. It would behoove all cosmetic surgery patients to understand the different levels of training and experience in cosmetic surgeons. Training and experience truly matter." - Dr. Tony Yune, Triple Board Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon

Dr. Claudia Caceres, who holds dual board certifications in cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, reflects on what the credential means for the patient in the room:

"Being a Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon means bringing together advanced surgical training, technical precision, artistry, and a deep commitment to patient safety. Patients benefit from a surgeon who prioritizes natural results, safety, and individualized care while combining the precision of advanced surgery with the artistry of cosmetic enhancement." - Dr. Claudia Caceres, Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon

Since 1979, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery has been the only certifying board.

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SOURCE: RealDrSeattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-is-a-board-certified-cosmetic-surgeon-1173284