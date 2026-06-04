Managing more than 2,000 exceptional vehicles representing €400 million in assets and backed by a network of 25 conciergeries across Europe, Carsup is opening a third concierge facility in Knightsbridge

With two existing London locations (Chelsea Harbour and King's Cross) and flagship addresses in France, Belgium and Switzerland, Carsup is establishing itself as the international reference platform for automotive heritage

Founded in 2019, Carsup offers a one-stop service dedicated to exceptional vehicles, bringing together storage, maintenance, insurance and lifestyle experiences within an integrated offering

In a global collector-car market increasingly recognised as an asset class, representing nearly €800 billion in underlying assets and €80 to €90 billion in annual service revenues, Carsup is positioning itself as the first integrated platform helping collectors manage, preserve and enhance their automotive assets

Carsup, European leader in concierge services for exceptional vehicles, announces the opening of its third London concierge facility in the heart of Knightsbridge. This new address strengthens an already established UK presence with its Chelsea Harbour and King's Cross sites and confirms the group's accelerated expansion strategy in the United Kingdom, a natural market for owners of prestige vehicles.

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A global €80-90 billion market driven by the rise of exceptional vehicles as an asset class

Exceptional vehicles have become a true asset class. Worldwide, collector and prestige cars represent nearly €800 billion in underlying value, within a services ecosystem estimated at €80-90 billion in annual revenues, including more than €40 billion dedicated to recurring services: secure storage, maintenance, restoration, logistics and lifestyle experiences.

This market is benefiting from a fast-growing customer base. Indeed, the population of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI, with assets above $30 million) is increasing by 30-50% every five years, and more than 30% of them already own collector cars. Yet the management of these assets remains highly fragmented today, split among numerous local and largely non-digital players. London, a global capital of private finance and premium lifestyle, naturally concentrates a significant share of this clientele.

Against this backdrop, Carsup has established itself as the first one-stop platform for exceptional vehicles, combining a physical network, proprietary technology infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform a historically artisanal and fragmented activity into an integrated, traceable and personalised wealth-management service.

London, a strategic foothold for structured international expansion

Founded in France in 2019 and backed by leading investors including the Ferrari family and the Pastor family, Carsup now operates 25 conciergeries in France and across Europe, managing a fleet of more than 2,000 vehicles, with more than 15,000 services performed and revenue approximately five times higher than that of its closest identified European competitor in the segment.

In the United Kingdom, Carsup now operates three locations in London. Chelsea Harbour, in one of southwest London's most discreet residential environments, with 24/7 access and an on-site washing area. King's Cross, at the heart of London's rail network (Eurostar, St Pancras, six Underground lines), for owners who travel frequently; and now Knightsbridge, a natural address for central London's high-net-worth clientele. Two additional central locations are already under consideration.

"Exceptional vehicles have become assets in their own right, requiring the same level of standards, traceability and monitoring as any other component of private wealth. London is a natural step in this development: the market is deep, the clientele discerning, and our model is precisely tailored to meet these needs." concludes Samuel Lelarge, CEO of Carsup

About Carsup

Founded in 2019 in France, Carsup is an international high-end automotive concierge company. Across its 25 conciergeries in France and Europe, Carsup offers clients comprehensive management of their automotive assets: secure parking, servicing, bespoke maintenance, premium transport and digital services. Thanks to an extensive network and an innovative technology platform, Carsup aims to become the world's leading platform in the management and enhancement of high-end vehicles.

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Contacts:

Media

NewCap Agency

Nicolas Merigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

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carsup@newcap.eu