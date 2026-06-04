Purpose Brands, LLC: Orangetheory Fitness Announces Expansion into Italy

The Purpose Brands-owned studio fitness leader is entering the Italian market for the first time, introducing new studio formats and a partnership with a local supplier

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn. and ROME, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands, the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, today announced that Icon Palestre, an Italian fitness management company led by CEO Felice Orsinetti, has secured franchise rights to open four Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) studios in the greater Rome metro area over the next four years. The agreement marks the introduction of Orangetheory to the Italian market.

The Rome studios will feature a new configuration, including a smaller footprint and streamlined equipment offering. The size difference enables Orangetheory's growth in areas with limited real estate opportunities without altering OTF's signature mix of strength and cardio-based classes. The four studios will be among the first of this format in the Orangetheory system, which is available globally on an as-needed basis. High-end Italian fitness manufacturer Technogym will supply a portion of the strength equipment.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Orangetheory Fitness to Italy's growing fitness market," said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, Purpose Brands. "Our biggest priority in 2026 is to grow Orangetheory, both in the US and internationally. With expansion into Japan and the GCC earlier this year, and now Italy, OTF is positioned to accelerate its global growth and meet rising consumer demand worldwide."

Sander van den Born, Chief International Officer, Purpose Brands, said, "Bringing Orangetheory to Rome is an exciting milestone. The universal rise of holistic health and functional training with programs like HYROX tells us the Italian consumer is ready for what OTF offers. The smaller studio format is an advantage for franchisees: it opens locations that wouldn't have been possible before and meaningfully reduces upfront capital costs. And partnering with Technogym, one of Italy's most respected fitness brands, reflects our commitment to building strong local partnerships."

"Orangetheory has earned its place as one of the most beloved boutique fitness brands in the world, repeatedly winning fan-favorite awards at home in the US," said Lauren Cody, Global Brand President, Orangetheory Fitness. "Orangetheory's stellar reputation and results-focused workout transcend borders, and Italy is exactly the kind of market where it will thrive. We're proud to introduce OTF to new audiences around the world."

"The momentum across our portfolio right now is remarkable," van den Born continued. "Our flagship gym brand, Anytime Fitness, recently opened a corporate headquarter office in Madrid, Spain, and is continuing its growth with renewed agreements the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Africa. Orangetheory is rapidly advancing on its international expansion goals. Together, they represent a compelling opportunity for franchisees who want to be part of businesses that are built for global scale. It's a great time to be part of the Purpose Brands family."

About Purpose Brands, LLC??

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue, operating across 46 countries and territories on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

Contacts:

Julie Elepano

Purpose Brands, LLC

Julie.elepano@purposebrands.com

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