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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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MEXC Tops New Contract Listings in CoinGecko's 2026 State of Crypto Perpetuals Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, ranked No. 1 in new perpetual contract listings among all major centralized exchanges globally, according to CoinGecko's newly released 2026 State of Crypto Perpetuals Report. Beyond leading in new contract listings, MEXC also ranked among the top four exchanges globally in open interest market share and established itself as a key participant in global perpetual trading volume.

Leading the Industry in New Perpetual Contract Listings

According to CoinGecko's report, from January 2025 to April 2026, MEXC listed the most new perpetual contracts among major centralized exchanges, listing 879 contracts in total, approximately 55 per month on average. By comparison, 6 of the top 11 exchanges listed fewer than 20 contracts per month. MEXC's high-frequency listing strategy focuses on long-tail crypto assets, including meme tokens and AI-related tokens, reflecting MEXC's commitment to giving users early access to emerging opportunities.

Standing as a Major Participant in Global Perpetual Trading Volume

In terms of perpetual trading volume, despite a 34% decline in overall monthly average trading volume, falling from $7.11 trillion in 2025 to $4.69 trillion in the first four months of 2026, MEXC maintained a 16% market share, ranking No. 3 among the top 11 perpetual centralized exchanges as of April 2026.

Ranking No. 4 Globally in Open Interest Market Share

As of April 2026, MEXC held an 11.4% open interest (OI) market share among the top 11 centralized perpetual exchanges, ranking No. 4 globally. This reflects a significant number of users holding open positions on the platform.

Connecting Users to Infinite Opportunities

Recognized by CoinGecko's industry report, MEXC reaffirms its position as a forward-looking trading platform dedicated to serving users across diverse trading strategies and preferences. This report speaks to something deeper than growth, reflecting MEXC's long-held belief that opportunities should be open to everyone. With rapid token listings, extensive asset selection, industry-leading liquidity, and a "0 Fee" model, MEXC has become the go-to trading platform for a growing number of users worldwide.

Recently, MEXC launched "RealStocks", bringing real dividends and 0-Fee U.S. equity trading to crypto users. Additionally, MEXC is running three limited-time reward campaigns, including a SpaceX(PRE) airdrop reward, a $1,000,000 stock prize pool, and a real-time market data subsidy for new deposits. These offerings allow users to seamlessly explore both crypto and traditional financial markets on a single platform, unlocking infinite opportunities.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website|X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994833/MEXC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951979/LOGO_Light_v.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-tops-new-contract-listings-in-coingeckos-2026-state-of-crypto-perpetuals-report-302791409.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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