UK-headquartered company ConFlow's iLamps are fitted with a 600 W circular solar panel, two lithium-ion batteries and a Nvidia computer processing chip. Everything is remotely monitored via an app, and all the system hardware is housed inside the lamppost. The idea is to leverage the streetlamps to create a large virtual power plant (VPP) network capable of absorbing the demand placed on the world's electricity grids by big data centers. VPP network Deployment is already happening in Nigeria, the UK and in the United States, and Fitzgerald told pv magazine that ConFlow is targeting half a million ...

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