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WKN: A41YW2 | ISIN: KYG6693P1220 | Ticker-Symbol: W9V0
NASDAQ
03.06.26 | 21:59
2,820 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBO.AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBO.AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Neurovia AI; Robo.ai: Robo.ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI to Participate as Official Government Al Cybersecurity Partner at The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neurovia AI, will participate in The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit as an Official Government Al Cybersecurity Partner. Company Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Ali Khan has been invited to attend the event and will deliver a speech on "Building Trusted Visual Intelligence Infrastructure in the AI Era."

As digital transformation accelerates across the UAE's government and public sector, cybersecurity remains a top national priority. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, from AI-powered attacks to critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, the need for collaboration, innovation, and resilience has never been greater. The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit will bring together UAE government leaders, regulators, global cybersecurity experts, and technology innovators to share insights, showcase strategies, and drive secure digital growth.

The core topic of the upcoming address by Mr. Khan is "Building Trusted Visual Intelligence Infrastructure in the AI Era." As artificial intelligence integrates into the physical world during the next development cycle, visual data has emerged as a national strategic infrastructure asset comparable to power grids and communication networks, representing a distinct architectural challenge for future AI advancement. Mr. Khan will present an analysis based on practical business scenarios, addressing structural challenges within current data architectures regarding computing energy consumption, real-time processing capabilities, and underlying data security under real-world operational loads.

About Robo.ai Inc.
Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company focused on developing an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Through the systematic integration of AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets, the company builds a unified AI operating system and an empowered ecosystem, delivering hardware-software integrated infrastructure solutions for global government and enterprise clients.

About Neurovia AI Limited
Neurovia is an AI visual data processing and compression technology company operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robo.ai. Utilizing its core platform, NeuroStream, the company focuses on AI-native compression and edge computing technologies to resolve transmission and computing bottlenecks associated with massive machine data, establishing a low-latency, high-efficiency data foundation for physical AI applications.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Robo.ai Inc.'s SEC filings.

Media Contacts

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications
Email: pr@roboai.io
Website: www.roboai.io

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications
Email: info@neuroviaai.ae
Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994983/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757061/6003354/ROBO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboai-subsidiary-neurovia-ai-to-participate-as-official-government-al-cybersecurity-partner-at-the-3rd-government-cybersecurity-summit-302791506.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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