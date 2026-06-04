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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 13:02 Uhr
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ICP Securities Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Client Performance Across Issuer Base

Demonstrates Broad-Based Market Capitalization Growth and Strengthened Trading Liquidity Across Client Portfolio

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") today announced Q1 2026 performance results across its TSX, TSX Venture, Canadian Securities Exchange and Cboe Canada issuer client base, highlighting meaningful gains in market capitalization, trading liquidity, and shareholder value creation during a quarter where broader small-cap indices declined.

The results reflect continued adoption of ICP's market structure and liquidity enhancement solutions, as well as sustained improvement in trading visibility and investor engagement across its issuer network.

Q1 2026 Performance Highlights Across ICP Client Base

Across 100+ ICP clients:

  • Combined market capitalization increased by $2.83 billion, representing an aggregate gain of +8.0% in Q1 2026

  • Performance materially outpaced the median small-cap name, which declined over the same period with TSX Venture Composite Index performing down 3%

  • 70% of clients ended Q1 with higher average daily trading volume (ADV) than at the start of the quarter

  • Average 90-day ADV increased by +35%, reflecting improved liquidity and trading participation

  • 2 clients doubled their market capitalization within 90 days

  • 19% achieved share price gains exceeding 25% during the quarter

"These results reflect a clear divergence between issuers with enhanced market visibility and liquidity support versus those without," said Ian Clark, CFA, CEO of ICP Securities Inc. "In a quarter where broader small-cap performance was under pressure, our client base demonstrated measurable strength in both valuation growth and trading activity."

ICP noted that improvements in liquidity and trading efficiency remain central to issuer outcomes, particularly in smaller-cap segments where market structure inefficiencies can disproportionately impact price discovery and investor participation.

"Market structure matters, especially for companies seeking fair valuation and sustainable access to capital," said David Campbell, CFA, MBA, President of ICP Securities Inc. "The consistent volume and price gains across our client base continue to demonstrate the value of unmatched improving liquidity dynamics and enhancing how ICP Client issuers are represented in the market."

Client Outcomes and Market Impact

The company emphasized that performance gains extended beyond price appreciation, with significant improvements in trading activity and investor engagement across the client base. Increased ADV and sustained liquidity trends supported stronger market confidence and more efficient capital formation conditions for issuers.

ICP's client base spans a broad range of TSX, TSX Venture, CSE and Cboe Canada-listed companies across sectors, with varying market capitalizations, all benefiting from adaptive liquidity optimization designed to improve trading continuity and reduce structural inefficiencies.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a capital markets technology and liquidity enhancement firm focused on improving trading efficiency, price discovery, and market visibility for publicly traded companies. Through its proprietary solutions, including ICP Premium, ICP supports issuers in strengthening liquidity profiles and enhancing investor engagement across Canadian equity markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

To learn more about ICP Securities Inc., visit www.icpsecurities.com.

Contact

Olga Konstant
Marketing
ICP Securities Inc.
647-873-8519

SOURCE: ICP Securities Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/icp-securities-inc.-reports-strong-q1-2026-client-performance-ac-1172875

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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