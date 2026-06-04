A new report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) shows that U.S. developers brought a total of 6.4 gigawatts (GW) of new utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage capacity online in Q1 2026 - bringing total domestic clean power capacity to over 370 GW. According to the Q1 2026 Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, capacity additions in the first three months of 2026 represented 3.625 GW of utility-scale solar, 2.382 GW of energy storage and 415 MW of wind. The additions meant the capacity of utility-scale solar has now exceeded that of wind as the largest source of clean power generation ...

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