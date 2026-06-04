

EQS Newswire / 04/06/2026 / 19:30 UTC+8

[Hong Kong - 4 June 2026] Newborn Town Inc., a leading global social entertainment company (Newborn Town or the company, stock code: 09911.HK) is pleased to announced that it has cancelled a total of 5,174,000 shares repurchased between 27 April and 29 May 2026, representing an aggregate repurchase consideration of approximately HK$45.32 million. Prior in March 2026, Newborn Town announced a share repurchase plan of approximately HK$300 million to be carried out over the next two years. According to the announcement, following this cancellation, the total number of issued shares will decrease from 1,413,208,391 to 1,408,034,391, and Newborn Town will no longer hold any treasury shares. The Board believes that the cancellation of the repurchased shares will enhance net asset value per share and earnings per share, which aligns with the overall interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board will continue to review and, at its sole discretion, execute share repurchases from time to time. The Company's continued execution of both share repurchases and share cancellations sends a clear signal of management's confidence in Newborn Town's long-term growth prospects, while also demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and improving capital efficiency. Since its inclusion in the Stock Connect in March this year, Newborn Town has seen a significant increase in trading activity, accompanied by growing participation from Southbound investors. Notably, the latest round of repurchases was conducted shortly after the release of the Company's first quarter operating update. On 22 April, Newborn Town announced its unaudited operating data for the first quarter of 2026. During the period, total revenue is expected to reach approximately RMB2,030 million to RMB2,130 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 33.0% to 39.6%. Among this, revenue from social networking business increased by approximately 31.3% to 37.2% year-on-year, while revenue from innovative business surged by approximately 46.7% to 58.7%, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of its AI-powered short drama business. About Newborn Town Newborn Town has grown into a leading technology company which was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in 2019 under the stock code 9911.Committed to creating positive emotional value worldwide, Newborn Town has developed a diverse portfolio of applications in the social networking and entertainment sectors. Its social apps include MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO and HeeSay, together with gaming products like Alice's Dream: Merge Games. These applications have achieved widespread acclaim, reaching over one billion users in over one hundred countries and regions.Newborn Town considers the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region a key market and has also extended its influence in Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The company aims to become the world's largest social entertainment company. For enquiries, please contact DLK Advisory pr@dlkadvisory.com 04/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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