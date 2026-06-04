Malaysia is on track to reach 29.7 GW of solar capacity by 2035, according to figures shared by GlobalData. The consultancy is expecting Malaysia's solar capacity to rise from 5.8 GW at the end of last year to 7.3 GW at the end of this year, an increase of 1.5 GW. Next year's solar deployment is forecast to reach 1.9 GW, the analysis adds, before annual deployments increase to between 2.4 GW and 2.7 GW annually through to 2035. This trajectory would see Malaysia surpass 10 GW of solar during 2028 and exceed 20 GW of solar during 2032, leaving the country just short of 30 GW by the end of 2035. ...

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