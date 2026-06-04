Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 1:30pm ET on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Company's offices at 8 King Street East, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON M5C 1B5.

Following the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting, Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron will provide an update on the Company's projects. A video and/or audio replay of this update is expected to be made available after the meeting.

Proxy Voting Deadline

To ensure your vote is counted, please cast your vote prior to Tuesday, June 9th, 2026, at 1:30pm ET as per the details in your form of proxy.

Meeting materials may be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, on TSX Trust's website at http://docs.tsxtrust.com/2167, and on Aurania's website.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300130

Source: Aurania Resources Ltd.