ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Appoints Christopher Brothers as Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Placements

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank founded by seasoned professionals who have worked together for over a decade and collectively facilitated more than $100 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the appointment of Christopher Brothers as Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Placements.

Chris brings extensive experience across both public and private markets. Over his 33-year career on Wall Street, he has raised billions of dollars in IPOs and secondary offerings, with a strong focus on biotech. Most recently, he has concentrated on the private markets, raising more than $1.4 billion for startup, early-stage, and venture-backed late-stage companies across multiple sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, information services, software, real estate, food and beverage, consumer products, and green technology. Chris's capital-raising efforts have targeted a diverse investor base, including high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices. He joins ThinkEquity with a senior team of four and will help lead the firm's expansion in Florida alongside Mr. Zappone.

Prior to joining ThinkEquity, Mr. Brothers built and led sales teams at several boutique investment firms. Most recently, he served as Head of Merchant Capital and as a Senior Partner at Maxim Group for 16 years. He holds Series 7, 24, 63, and 65 licenses. Chris earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Oswego.

Joe Jaigobind, CEO of ThinkEquity, stated: "Chris significantly strengthens our ability to finance high-quality healthcare and technology companies prior to their IPOs. There is strong market demand for earlier-stage capital for promising companies in these sectors. With over 33 years of experience and deep industry relationships, Chris is a tremendous addition to our expanding institutional sales team and enhances our end-to-end financing capabilities."

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a NYSE and FINRA member firm with a team of professionals who collectively bring more than 275 years of financial services experience. Over the past decade, the firm has helped clients achieve their strategic objectives by raising more than $100 billion in capital and providing advisory services across public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

ThinkEquity offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Secondary Offerings, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), At-the-Market offerings (ATMs), debt placements, and acquisition financing. The firm's NYSE Trading Floor Operation provides clients with superior access to liquidity, direct access to Third Party Algos (TPA), and execution of complex transactions including IPOs, up-listings, ATM programs, convertibles, rights offerings, share repurchases, and special situations.

Contact:

Franco Zappone

Business Development

Branch Office Manager - Ft. Lauderdale

ThinkEquity

501 East Las Olas Blvd. Suite 200 & 300

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

Direct: 954-451-1101

fz@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-appoints-christopher-brothers-as-senior-managing-directo-1173319