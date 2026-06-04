Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - RevoAI, Inc. today announced the public unveiling of Aptivio Nexus, its digital-twin intelligence layer for high-stakes institutions, alongside the launch of a UAE pilot pathway for government and regulated buyers. The company will demonstrate the technology live at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, Hall 8, Stand 8ST-09, from 19 to 21 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

RevoAI is presenting itself as an agentic-native Technology Layer company purpose-built for institutions where AI decisions must be explainable, auditable, secure, and suitable for sovereign or regulated deployment. The same foundation supports three pilot-ready solutions on display at the show: Counter-Threat Finance & AML, AI Governance & Compliance, and Security Workforce Intelligence.

"The real breakthrough was not the exchange, the token, or the financial interface," said Matthew Kelly, CEO of RevoAI. "It was the underlying Technology Layer - the ability to turn sensitive institutional data into explainable, verifiable, privacy-preserving evidence for better decisions. Aptivio Nexus is how we make that capability available to government and regulated buyers."

The three solutions on display. Each runs on the same Aptivio Nexus Digital Twin foundation but addresses a distinct institutional buyer:

Counter-Threat Finance & AML detects suspicious transaction networks, structuring patterns, fraud rings, and threat-finance indicators using explainable AI. Each alert carries human-readable reason codes, SHAP-style feature attribution, and a tamper-evident audit commitment anchored to a permissioned ledger - giving authorised reviewers and investigators a reviewable, tamper-evident evidence trail.

AI Governance & Compliance provides regulator-ready oversight for high-stakes AI decisions, with model outputs logged against pilot-specific governance rulesets designed to support alignment with UAE AI ethics principles, SIRA-style oversight requirements, and NIST AI Risk Management Framework concepts. The product is designed to answer a regulator's standard questions - which model decided, which rules applied, where deviations occurred, and how each decision can be reviewed later.

Security Workforce Intelligence applies digital twins to workforce readiness at the unit level rather than the individual level. Through zero-knowledge predicate verification, the product can verify defined institutional predicates - such as whether a department meets clearance-threshold or budget-compliance requirements - without ever inspecting an individual officer's personal records.

"Governments and regulated institutions are entering an era where AI will assist decisions across finance, security, procurement, and workforce readiness," Kelly added. "But high-stakes AI cannot remain a black box. The institutions we serve need to know why a decision was made, prove the evidence later, and protect sensitive data throughout. That is what we build."

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Opening a UAE pilot pathway. At ISNR 2026, RevoAI is inviting UAE government agencies, security organisations, regulatory bodies, and financial institutions to explore scoped 90-day pilot projects based on approved use cases, synthetic or authorised datasets, and clear evidence-pack deliverables. The model is designed to demonstrate measurable institutional value within a single quarter, with explicit go / no-go decision points.

The current demonstration environment is a self-contained showcase running on synthetic data, structured to illustrate operational capability while staged hardening continues across authenticated data ingestion, deterministic replay, production explainability pipelines, signed evidence packs, role-based access control, and on-premise or air-gapped deployment.

ABOUT REVOAI

RevoAI, Inc. develops sovereign-ready AI infrastructure for high-stakes institutions where decisions must be explainable, auditable, secure, and suitable for regulated deployment. The company's agentic-native Technology Layer combines Aptivio Nexus Digital Twins, explainable AI, cryptographic audit trails, ledger commitments, and zero-knowledge predicate verification - demonstrated through three pilot-ready solution lines for counter-threat finance, AI governance, and security workforce intelligence.

Founded in the United States and operating in the United Arab Emirates, RevoAI works with governments, regulated institutions, and high-stakes organisations to make AI decisions explainable, auditable, and privacy-preserving by design.

Learn more: revoaix.com

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Source: GRW