Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - As the puck drops on the second night of the Stanley Cup final, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin steps onto the biggest stage in hockey, marking a defining moment in a career built on faith, leadership and elite defensive play.

Widely regarded as one of the league's most dependable blue-liners, averaging roughly 23 minutes per game this postseason and consistently drawing top defensive assignments, Slavin was instrumental in the Hurricanes' success. But Slavin's impact extends far beyond the rink. Alongside his wife, Kylie, he has partnered with Compassion International, a Christian international child development organization, to help release children from poverty.

The Slavins played a key role in Compassion's Fight for First campaign, an initiative led by pro athletes to fund 500 Survival Centers and support 25,000 vulnerable mothers and babies living in extreme poverty. In 2024, the couple matched $500,000 in donations to help the campaign reach its goal, providing lifesaving medical care, nutritious food, spiritual guidance, and other critical support. Their ongoing support is focused on helping the organization release even more children from poverty.

Slavin has also collaborated with Compassion on The Race Set Before Us, a YouVersion devotional featuring professional hockey players encouraging millions to engage with Scripture.



"One thing I love about Compassion is that everything they do is rooted in Christ and the local church," said Slavin. "Supporting their mission is an easy way to be involved in reaching those who need Jesus."

"Jaccob and Kylie Slavin exemplify what it means to lead with both excellence and purpose," said Ashleigh Alcorn, pro athlete relationship manager. "Whether on hockey's biggest stage or through their commitment to children in need, they intentionally use their platform to make a meaningful impact around the world."

For Slavin, the playoffs represent more than a career milestone-it's an opportunity to reflect the values that have guided him throughout his journey in professional hockey.

While the spotlight intensifies, Slavin remains focused on the fundamentals of his Christian faith that define his game-and the broader purpose that continues to shape his life away from it.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and has a platinum rating with Guidestar (Candid). For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300042

Source: Compassion International