Toronto, Ontario and Riccione, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - AllStar Global Brands (OTCID: ALST) ("ASGB") is pleased to announce that an agreement has been finalized to acquire a 60% ownership stake in Riccione Femminile Calcio for €50,000, and will close beginning of July 2026.

We are excited to announce significant developments regarding the Calcio Femminile Riccione. As we finalize the acquisition, we anticipate closing the deal in early July, just before the opening of our summer camp. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to building a strong foundation for the Riccione female football team, with the ambition to elevate our standing within the top tier of women's football over the next four years.

In addition to the acquisition, we are thrilled to welcome three of the best youth talents from Canada, who will join us in July. Their skills, combined with the European talent we have on board, will further enhance our team's capabilities and competitiveness.

Our goal is to create a nurturing environment that fosters growth and excellence in women's football, and we believe these strategic moves will position Calcio Femminile Riccione for success.

This partnership is an important step in our vision to support the growth of women's football internationally," said a spokesperson for AllStar Global Brands. "We are committed to providing the financial and developmental support and leadership for long-term success."

1. Game Model Implementation

Design, document, and implement the "Riccione Game Model," ensuring it is clearly communicated to all coaching staff and integrated into all age groups and team levels.

2. Player Development & Methodology

Oversee the comprehensive player development pathway.

Establish and enforce standardized operational procedures for tactical, technical, and physical implementations to ensure consistent player progression.

3. Coach Mentorship & Education

Provide ongoing mentorship, training, and evaluations for the coaching staff.

Conduct regular coaching clinics and observation sessions to ensure training methodologies align with the Riccione Game Model and club standards.

About AllStar Global Brands

AllStar Global Brands is an international business and sports development company focused on strategic investments, athlete development, branding, and international partnerships across sport and entertainment sectors.

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

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Source: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.