With cybersecurity and energy security concerns increasingly shaping renewable energy policy worldwide, India faces a growing debate over its dependence on imported solar inverters, particularly those sourced from China. According to the latest report by JMK Research & Analytics, more than 27.5 GW of inverter shipments were recorded in India during the first quarter of 2026 from 19 suppliers of both central and string inverters. In the central inverter segment, Chinese manufacturers accounted for a dominant share, with Sungrow, Sineng Electric, and Hopewind together contributing nearly 85.5% of ...

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