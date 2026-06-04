Recognition reflects strengths in end-to-end delivery, industry expertise and proprietary agentic AI assets.

Report highlights NTT DATA's ability to connect strategy, technology and operations.

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced it has been named a "Horizon 3 Market Leader" in the HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report. NTT DATA is recognized for "delivering scalable agentic AI through a full-stack ecosystem, deep verticalization and governed innovation."

The HFS Research report evaluated the capabilities of 36 service providers for their ability to create value for enterprise clients that are adopting agentic services. As enterprises move from pilots to production, the market is increasingly looking past AI novelty to identify which partners can safely operationalize autonomy, connect it to business workflows and deliver outcomes at scale.

"NTT DATA is emerging as a powerful orchestrator of agentic AI, using its platform-enabled, integration-led model to unify complex enterprise landscapes and turn disconnected AI efforts into scalable, enterprise-wide impact," said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

NTT DATA's portfolio encompasses the full stack required for enterprise adoption, from strategy and consulting through implementation, industry solutions, infrastructure, connectivity, cloud, data center, security and managed operations, with responsible governance embedded throughout. This allows NTT DATA to help clients reduce handoff risk, align business and technical decisions, and move more quickly from isolated use cases to production-scale deployment.

According to HFS Research, NTT DATA is recognized as a Market Leader for helping clients apply agentic AI to deliver measurable business outcomes, connect operations across the enterprise and create new value with partners. HFS notes that NTT DATA:

Uses agentic AI to improve cost, speed and efficiency across industry value chains.

Aligns processes and decision-making across customer-facing, operational and support functions to improve stakeholder experiences.

Embraces the Services as Software (SaS) paradigm, applying agentic AI to transform how work gets done and enable new models of value creation and co-innovation with partners.

"We're translating our clients' AI ambitions into measurable business outcomes through enterprise-grade execution at scale that is trusted, secure, governed and hyper contextualized to their processes and ways of working," said Abhijit Dubey, Chief Executive Officer and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "Our own journey to becoming an AI-native enterprise has shown what it takes to make agentic AI work in practice: strong data foundations, resilient infrastructure, robust security and governance, and a workforce ready to adopt it."

HFS's broader research on agentic AI points to a familiar set of obstacles: pilot paralysis, weak governance, fragmented data and legacy environments, and organizational readiness gaps that slow execution.

Visit our website to learn more about how NTT DATA helps clients connect strategy, technology, operations and governance to deliver measurable value from agentic AI.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com

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