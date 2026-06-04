Cedar Trace today announced the appointment of Chris Wilson as Managing Director of Cedar Trace Capital Management, further strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to expand its insurance-linked securities (ILS) and investment management platform.

Based in Bermuda, Wilson will support key ILS operational functions while supporting underwriting, investor relations, fund-raising, and new product initiatives. He will additionally represent Cedar Trace across Bermuda and international ILS markets as the firm continues to expand its presence and capabilities.

Wilson brings more than two decades of experience across the global reinsurance and ILS markets. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Advisory and Head of Underwriting at Artex Capital Solutions in Bermuda. Prior to that, he spent nearly seven years with Artex's Guernsey operation, including roles as Head of ILS Underwriting and ILS Underwriter. Before joining Artex, Wilson spent almost 11 years at Willis Re, serving as a Divisional Director within the firm's Japan team, including four years based in Tokyo. Fluent in Japanese, he brings deep knowledge of the Japanese reinsurance market to Cedar Trace.

His appointment reflects the firm's continued commitment to building an institutional-grade platform capable of delivering differentiated access to risk transfer opportunities for investors, while maintaining the operational discipline and governance standards expected by institutional capital.

Fergus Reynolds, Head of ILS, commented:

"Chris brings a strong combination of market knowledge and execution experience gained over many years in the ILS sector. His deep understanding of both the underwriting and operational aspects of the market makes him an excellent fit for Cedar Trace. We are delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to strengthen and expand our institutional platform."

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Wilson said:

"Cedar Trace has built an impressive platform with a clear vision for the future of ILS investing. I am excited to join the team at such an important stage of its development and look forward to working to continue enhancing the firm's operational capabilities, investor offering, and market presence."

About Cedar Trace Group:

Cedar Trace is a Bermuda-based reinsurance, and asset management group offering scalable solutions across multiple platforms. For further information about the Cedar Trace Group visit www.cedartrace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604517287/en/

Contacts:

Sara Knox sarah.knox@cedartrace.com