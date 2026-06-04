CellTivity's Measurement and Imaging of Cellular Metabolism Evolves from a Pulmonary-Focus to Multi-Organ, Multi-Specialty Platform

Cancer Applications Associated with Broad Application in Lung, GYN and Pancreas

The Van Gogh System Demonstrated in Pancreatic Cancer and GI during the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Conference in Milan

CellTivity Scientific, a leader in point of care disease detection, is making strategic moves to expand its initial focus of lung biopsies to pursue applications in multi-organ, multi-specialty areas such as GYN and pancreatic cancer.

"While CellTivity's Van Gogh system is known for enhanced detection of lung cancer, we are seeing meaningful clinical interest in Dynamic Cell Imaging across additional organ systems and procedural environments," said CellTivity CEO Greg Bowles. "CellTivity's evolution and expanded focus is a major strategic move that holds significant promise for us and health professionals both in the U.S. and internationally who are showing a growing interest in our game-changing detection platform."

CellTivity's Van Gogh Microscopy System provides metabolic cellular imaging designed to support timely and intraprocedural decision making. As adoption expands globally, the company is investing in commercial infrastructure and product development to meet increasing demand from clinicians seeking greater procedural precision, workflow integration, and disease detection.

In gynecologic oncology, recent published research has explored the technology's use to evaluate lymph node tissue during cancer surgery. Investigators led by Dr. Matteo Pavone, a Rome-based gynecologist-obstetrician specializing in robotic, minimally invasive surgery and oncological gynecology, and his colleagues assessed real-time microscopic evaluation of lymph nodes in gynecologic malignancies, demonstrating strong concordance with gold-standard histopathology.

"One of the greatest challenges during cancer surgery is obtaining real-time information whilst the operation is still underway," Dr. Pavone said. "Dynamic Cell Imaging allows us to visualize cellular structure and activity in real time, providing a new level of understanding during the procedure, aiding decision-making, and at the same time preserving the sample for definitive histological examination and molecular analysis."

"Our work with Dr. Pavone highlights how our Van Gogh technology can support intra-procedural evaluation of lymph node tissue in gynecologic oncology," Bowles said. "The findings reinforce the potential of our real-time cellular imaging platform to provide rapid microscopic insight during cancer surgery while preserving tissue for definitive pathology and downstream molecular analysis."

Bowles noted that late last year, CellTivity's Van Gogh Microscopy System obtained CE registration in Europe, enabling real-time diagnostic sampling support in medical facilities across the continent, further reflecting the company's momentum in global markets.

The company is now expanding clinical evaluation of the technology beyond lung applications, with research underway in gastrointestinal indications as well, including pancreatic tissue assessment as demonstrated last month during the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Conference in Milan. Collaboration with leading European oncology and endoscopy centers will continue to validate how the Van Gogh system performs in new procedural settings and cancer types.

"So far, the results have been extremely encouraging," Bowles said. "They reinforce our strategic roadmap, eventually expanding the use for every biopsy procedure, improving the quality of care for patients globally."

For more information, visit www.celltivity.com

About CellTivity Scientific

CellTivity Scientific is a medical technology company advancing real-time cellular imaging solutions designed to enhance diagnostic confidence and procedural precision. The Van Gogh Microscopy System supports intraprocedural tissue assessment, helping clinicians make more informed decisions at the point of care.

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Contacts:

Adam Mascari

Sr. Director, Marketing and Business Development

617-678-5037

amascari@celltivity.com