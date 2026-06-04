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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Enters New Era of Connectivity with Boldyn Networks' 5G Infrastructure

AEG Presents venue in Denver now live with next-generation wireless network for seamless fan connectivity

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared network infrastructure, today announced the successful deployment of a next-generation 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre bringing best-in-class wireless connectivity to one of the nation's premier outdoor music venues.

Now live for a highly anticipated summer lineup, Boldyn's network delivers fast, reliable, and high-capacity connectivity across the entire 18,000 seats amphitheatre and surrounding grounds.

Operated by AEG Presents, Fiddler's Green is known for hosting world-class performances in a uniquely open-air setting. With Boldyn's upgraded 5G DAS, fans can now enjoy seamless connectivity from arrival to encore - whether accessing mobile tickets, navigating concessions, or sharing unforgettable moments in real time.

"This next-generation connectivity elevates every aspect of the fan journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional live entertainment experience," said Errin Kava, general manager of Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

"Outdoor amphitheatres present unique connectivity challenges, from open-air environments to fluctuating crowd densities," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks, US. "Our team brings deep expertise in designing and delivering high-performance networks for complex live entertainment venues. At Fiddler's Green, we partnered closely with AEG Presents to deliver a 5G solution that not only meets today's expectations but is built to scale for the future."

The Fiddler's Green deployment further strengthens Boldyn Networks' long-standing partnership with AEG Presents, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

Read the full release here.

About Boldyn Networks
Boldyn Networks designs, builds, and operates advanced network infrastructure where connectivity matters most. As the world's leading neutral host provider, we enable mobile operators, large enterprises, and government agencies to create exceptional connected experiences no matter how complex the environment. From major transport systems, airports, stadiums, campuses, military bases, to industrial hubs and smart cities, Boldyn brings 5G, fiber, Wi Fi, private 5G networks, and IoT together into tailored resilient, high performance platforms.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiddlers-green-amphitheatre-enters-new-era-of-connectivity-with-boldyn-networks-5g-infrastructure-302790898.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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