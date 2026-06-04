Trusted by the Majority of Top 30 U.S. Accounting Firms, Caseware Launches Verity Agentic Pioneer Program

The new program enables leading firms to build, deploy and govern proprietary AI agents on Caseware Verity, the company's intelligence and orchestration platform for audit and assurance.

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced the launch of the Caseware Customer Acceleration Programs - a structured set of customer partnership programs designed to accelerate the growth and increase AI innovation velocity of the firms shaping the future of the accounting profession.

The majority of top 30 U.S. accounting firms are already Caseware customers - including Baker Tilly, Eisner Advisory Group, CBIZ, Forvis Mazars LLP, Plante Moran, CohnReznick LLP, Citrin Cooperman, Wipfli LLP, Withum, Carr Riggs & Ingram, PKF O'Connor Davies and Weaver - underscoring the trust the profession's leading firms place in Caseware as they enter the agentic era.

The announcement builds on the recent launch of Verity and Verity Agents , Caseware's governed AI intelligence and orchestration platform, and represents the next step in enabling leading firms to move faster, build deeper and compete with greater confidence in the agentic age.

Introducing the Customer Acceleration Program

The Customer Acceleration Programs sits within the broader Caseware Partner Ecosystem - a three-pillar framework that brings together customer partners, technology partners and industry partners to build a comprehensive, connected and governed AI platform to optimize the end-to-end assurance and financial reporting workflow for the unique needs of the audit profession.

The Customer Acceleration Programs comprises three distinct programs, each designed to meet firms where they are on their AI journey and accelerate their growth on the Caseware platform:

Agentic Pioneer Program: A co-development partnership exclusively designed to accelerate agentic development at future-forward global firms, this program enables participants to build and deploy proprietary, firm-specific AI agents directly on Caseware's governed agentic platform. Partners will have priority access to Caseware's full Agent Builder suite - including the Agent Workbench and governed MCP interfaces for deep firm-side agent development, and Agent Studio, a streamlined environment for building and deploying agents without technical overhead.

Lighthouse Program: An innovation access program for forward-thinking firms that gain early exposure to Caseware Verity and the Verity Agent Suites to accelerate their AI adoption and efficiency gains. Lighthouse partners help shape the AI product roadmap, accelerating their own AI adoption while serving as advocates for transformation across the profession.

Advisory Program: A strategic engagement program for influential firms and industry leaders who provide expert input to guide Caseware's product development, ensuring the profession's voice remains central to how AI in audit evolves.

Caseware's collaboration programs build on an established customer base spanning more than 130 countries and 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations worldwide. In North America, 65% of the top 200 U.S. firms and 100% of the top Canadian firms are Caseware customers. Across Europe and the UK, Caseware serves 75% of the top 50 firms in the United Kingdom, 94% of the top 50 firms in the Netherlands 100% of the top 25 firms in Germany including leading firms such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, De Jong & Laan, and Flynth, Grant Thornton, RSM, and Azets Group.

Together, these programs are designed to accelerate AI adoption and drive growth of Caseware's customers - giving firms the access, tools and co-development relationships to move with greater speed and confidence as the profession enters the agentic era.

"The reason leading global firms are joining the Caseware Agentic Pioneer Program is clear: they're no longer just looking for better AI tools. They're looking to build and control their own intelligence layer on a platform they can trust. What matters is having a foundation that is governed, defensible and purpose-built for the realities of audit and assurance - not retrofitted from a generic platform or limited to a point solution. The Pioneer Program gives firms a way to shape what agentic AI looks like in practice, while ensuring every innovation strengthens the platform and helps advance the profession as a whole."

- David Marquis, Chief Executive Officer, Caseware

Built on the Foundation of Caseware Verity and Verity Agents

The Customer Acceleration Program builds directly on Caseware's recent launch of Verity - the company's governed AI intelligence and orchestration layer - and the Verity Agentic Suites, which automate work across the full assurance engagement lifecycle. Backed by more than $100 million in AI investment and developed in collaboration with leading audit firms through extensive alpha and beta programs, Verity operates inside the engagement itself, applying firm methodology and orchestrating intelligence across preparing, planning, evaluating and reporting.

The Pioneer Program extends this foundation by enabling select firms to go further: developing their own agents on top of the Caseware AI Platform, with the governance, traceability and professional defensibility that regulated environments demand. Every firm-built agent operates within the same Governed Decision Environment as Verity - citation-backed, reviewable and traceable before entering the engagement file.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, the company is helping power trust in the global economy. Trusted in more than 130 countries, Caseware combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to reshape how assurance and financial reporting work is performed. Today, more than 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations use Caseware technology worldwide. For more information, visit Caseware .