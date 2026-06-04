Credit Benchmark Appoints Piers MacWhannell as Global Head of Partnerships

New leadership role underscores strategic focus on scaling growth through global partnerships and ecosystem expansion

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Benchmark, the leading provider of consensus credit risk intelligence, today announced the appointment of Piers MacWhannell as Global Head of Partnerships, a newly created role designed to support the company's next phase of global growth and ecosystem expansion. MacWhannell will lead Credit Benchmark's global partnership strategy as the company expands its reach across financial institutions, market infrastructure providers, technology platforms, advisory firms, and strategic distribution partners.

The appointment reflects Credit Benchmark's continued investment in building a broader global partner network to support increasing demand for independent, credit risk intelligence across capital markets, private credit, banking, insurance, and investment management.

MacWhannell brings 25 years' experience in financial markets, data partnerships, and commercial growth strategy. Over the course of his career, he has worked extensively with financial institutions and market infrastructure providers to develop strategic relationships that expand market access, create client value, and support scalable business growth.

"As Credit Benchmark continues to scale globally, strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important to how we extend our reach, deliver value to clients, and embed our data more deeply into market workflows," said Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. "Creating this new role reflects both the momentum of our business and the significant opportunity ahead. Piers brings deep market knowledge and a strong track record of building commercial relationships that drive growth. He will play an important role in expanding and strengthening our strategic partner ecosystem."

As Head of Partnerships, MacWhannell will focus on expanding Credit Benchmark's global partnership ecosystem, including strategic alliances, distribution relationships, data integrations, technology collaborations, and channel partnerships. The role will support and deepen relationships with leading organizations including Bloomberg, FactSet, Oliver Wyman, and other key strategic partners across the financial services ecosystem. His mandate will include identifying new opportunities to embed Credit Benchmark's consensus ratings, probability of default metrics, and credit transition data into broader market workflows and platforms.

"Credit Benchmark has built a unique and increasingly essential dataset for global credit markets," said MacWhannell. "The opportunity to expand the company's reach through strategic partnerships comes at an important moment in the evolution of credit risk management and market transparency. I'm excited to work with partners across the industry to help deliver greater value, accessibility, and innovation for market participants globally."

The addition of MacWhannell further strengthens Credit Benchmark's leadership team as the company continues to expand internationally and invest in product innovation, client engagement, and market partnerships.

About Credit Benchmark

Credit Benchmark is the leading provider of consensus credit risk data and analytics. By aggregating and anonymizing contributed credit risk views from global financial institutions, Credit Benchmark produces unique consensus ratings and credit risk metrics covering thousands of corporate, sovereign, financial, and fund entities globally.

Credit Benchmark's data supports risk management, investment research, regulatory oversight, and portfolio analysis across the financial ecosystem. The company's consensus-driven approach delivers timely, independent credit intelligence that complements traditional market and agency-based measures.

For more information, visit www.creditbenchmark.com.

Contact: Krystle Cajas krystle.cajas@modop.com