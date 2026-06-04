Agri-Dynamics, Inc.: Agri-Dynamics INC. Presents The Red Cloud Gold Mine: A Historically Proven Asset With Significant Modern Upside

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC., (OTC:AGDY), PRESENTS THE RED CLOUD GOLD MINE: A HISTORICALLY PROVEN ASSET WITH SIGNIFICANT MODERN UPSIDE

Proven Gold Production, Advanced Exploration Technology, and Substantial Documented Reserves Position RCM for a New Era of Mining

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / AgriDynamics Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to present a comprehensive overview of the Red Cloud Mine ("RCM"), one of California's historically documented gold-producing properties, and to outline the significant opportunity it represents for shareholders and the mining community at large.

About the Red Cloud Gold Mine

The RCM is located in the Kate Kearney Mining District of the Sierra Madre mountain range, approximately 16 miles east of Coulterville in Mariposa County, California - within the heart of the historic Gold Rush region.

The RCM is not a new startup . Historical records, as documented in the NI 43-101 Report (available upon request), confirm the mine has produced over 72,560 ounces of gold since its inception, valued at $326,520,000 at $4,500 an ounce.

With gold recently reaching $4,500 per ounce , analysts and industry observers note the potential for prices to exceed $7,200 per ounce by end of 2027 , driven by factors including: Excessive government debt Weakening global currencies Persistent inflation Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty



The Gold Vein & Advanced Exploration

Historical miners followed a gold-rich primary vein that was temporarily lost during previous operations. The Company's current owners are convinced the vein remains intact , as similar shafts have been documented and subsequently rediscovered at neighboring mines throughout the region. Notably, a neighboring mine reached a depth of over 4,000 feet after its vein was rediscovered following a similar shift.

The Company is actively raising capital to resume mining operations at the RCM .

Utilizing newly advanced underground resonance technology , geologists will now be able to locate ore deposits at depths previously unreachable, significantly expanding the exploration potential of the property.

In addition to the primary vein, the RCM acreage contains large areas of gold-bearing quartz pockets , known to contain Specimen Gold , with pockets previously documented to contain over 10 ounces of gold and more per ton - the result of historic volcanic activity, as detailed in the Pocket Mine Memo authored by geologist Dana Durgin , which can be viewed here . https://www.agri-dynamicsinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/RCM-PocketMine-Memo-Final-030816.pdf

Extensive details on the Red Cloud Mine is available in the NI-43101 authored by geologist Dana Durgin , which can be viewed here . https://www.agri-dynamicsinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/16-RedCloud_43_101-Jan-18-2016-Final.pdf

Several additional Red Cloud Mine historical documents are available here for investor review. https://www.agri-dynamicsinc.com/red-cloud-mine/

Documented Underground Reserves

Historical records confirm that previous miners excavated the main vein to a depth of 700 feet , with the original shaft and adjoining tunnels remaining intact today.

As rising groundwater threatened operations, miners packed and stored the remaining low-grade ore as backfill within the mine's tunnels. Historical records state this material is documented to contain approximately 1 ounce of gold per ton , beginning at the 400-foot level , totaling approximately 96,000 tons .

At current gold valuations, this stored ore represents an estimated gross in-situ value of over $450 million USD.

All valuations are based on current market prices and are for illustrative purposes only. Actual recoverable value is subject to verification, extraction conditions, and market fluctuations.

Property & Land Holdings

The RCM's total land position represents a substantial and strategically significant asset:

Asset Details Patented Deed Property 21.5 acres, inclusive of the on-site mill Original Shaft Mineral Rights 250-mile reach in any direction, following veins, grandfathered into RCM ownership Additional Mining Claims 5 claims at 20 acres each (100 acres total), located immediately adjacent to the property Total Combined Acreage 121.5 acres

All five additional mining claims have been maintained and updated annually as required by applicable regulations.

Upon consolidation, the combined property represents one of the more substantial privately held mining land positions in the Mariposa County region.

CEO Commentary

"Over the years, we have been approached with various business proposals and opportunities. Though we have considered a number of them, our focus has remained on building the company value for our shareholders by developing an asset base in precious metal mining," states Joseph Amram, CEO of AgriDynamics Inc. " With the value of gold having attained over $4,500 an ounce, the precious metals contained in The Red Cloud Mine represent one of the best opportunities the company has ever had in achieving this goal."

About AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY) is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver, and EV Battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "Pocket mine" contains free-milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700ft level, additional gold reserves remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching depths of over 3000ft.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., originally an agricultural and machine equipment Company, was founded in Iowa on December 8, 1961. For more information, see the company's financial statements and related filings on OTCMarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding gold price projections, reserve estimates, exploration results, production potential, and property valuations. All such statements are goals and projections only and are subject to change at any time. They will occur solely if operations, market conditions, and all other relevant factors proceed according to plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: adverse weather conditions, unforeseen geological or site conditions, fluctuations in gold and commodity prices, equipment delays, capital availability, regulatory or permitting requirements, and other risks inherent to mining operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Company Website: Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financials: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/agri-dynamics-inc.-presents-the-red-cloud-gold-mine-a-historically-proven-asset-w-1172958